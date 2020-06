June 14 (Reuters) - Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES TO SELL TWO UNITS FOR A COMBINED 750 MILLION YUAN ($105.92 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3cZu8oS Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)