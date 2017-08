Aug 15 (Reuters) - Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder Zhang Guanfu sold its entire 21 percent stake in the co to Tibet-based investment firm

* Says Tibet-based investment firm increased voting power in the co to 21 percent and became top shareholder of the co

* The previous plan was disclosed on May 10

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/58xDBz

