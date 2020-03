March 24 (Reuters) - Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd :

* TAKEN UP PROJECT FOR EXPANSION OF 16,500 TONNES PER ANNUM OF ANHYDROUS ALUMINIUM CHLORIDE (AAC) PLANT AT DAHEJ

* TOTAL PROJECT COST AT 350 MILLION RUPEES

* DECIDED ON COMPLETE SHUT-DOWN OF MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT SAID AAC PLANT AT DAHEJ HAS BEEN ACHIEVED ON MARCH 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: