April 26 (Reuters) - Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd:

* ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MILLION RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO

* ISSUED 4 PERFORMANCE BANK GUARANTEES OF 100 MILLION RUPEES EACH ON BEHALF OF ITS UNITS IN FAVOUR OF SOLAR ENERGY CORP