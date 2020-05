May 14 (Reuters) - Gulf Energy Development PCL:

* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 413.3 MILLION BAHT VERSUS PROFIT 1.29 BILLION BAHT

* QTRLY REVENUE 7.87 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 6.55 BILLION BAHT

* MEKONG WIND POWER PROJECT IN VIETNAM PHASE 1’S CONSTRUCTION WORK DELAYED DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF MEKONG WIND POWER PROJECT POSTPONED TO MAY 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: