Oct 1 (Reuters) - GULF GENERAL INVESTMENT CO PSC:

* SAYS COMPLETES AED 2.1 BILLION DEBT RESTRUCTURING AFTER OBTAINING AGREEMENT FROM MAJORITY OF ITS CREDITORS

* "WE HAVE OBTAINED ENOUGH TIME UNTIL 2023 TO DISPOSE OF OUR NON-CORE ASSETS IN AN ORGANIZED AND STRUCTURED MANNER AND TO RETIRE DEBTS"