BRIEF-Gulf Hotels Awards Crowne Plaza Renovation Contract To Douglas OHI

March 15 (Reuters) - GULF HOTELS OMAN CO LTD:

* AWARDS MAIN RENOVATION CONTRACT OF HOTEL CROWNE PLAZA – MUSCAT TO DOUGLAS OHI FOR 2.050 MILLION RIALS

* TOTAL ESTIMATED COST OF RENOVATION OF VARIOUS PROJECT WORKS WILL BE ABOUT 3.5 MILLION RIALS

* MAIN RENOVATION PROJECT IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED BY AUG 31, 2018 AND HOTEL WILL BE CLOSED FOR ABOUT 3 MONTHS TO FACILITATE MAIN CONSTRUCTION WORKS

* RENOVATION TO BE FUNDED THROUGH TERM LOAN FROM BANK OF 2.50 MILLION RIALS AND 1 MILLION RIALS FROM INTERNAL ACCRUALS AND SURPLUS FUNDS