BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication Signs Contract For Construction, Delivery Of 1 Towing, Salvage And Rescue Ship Vessel With U.S. Navy

March 19 (Reuters) - Gulf Island Fabrication Inc:

* GULF ISLAND FABRICATION - SIGNED CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION, DELIVERY OF 1 TOWING, SALVAGE AND RESCUE SHIP VESSEL WITH U.S. NAVY

* GULF ISLAND FABRICATION - CONTRACT WITH U.S. NAVY INCLUDES OPTION FOR 7 ADDITIONAL VESSELS

* GULF ISLAND FABRICATION - REVENUE BACKLOG & MAN-HOURS ESTIMATES ASSOCIATED WITH PROJECT TO BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS FOR QUARTER-ENDING MARCH 31

* GULF ISLAND FABRICATION - A UNIT HAS ALSO SIGNED CONTRACT WITH U.S. WIND INC FOR 1 MET TOWER & PLATFORM