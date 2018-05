May 1 (Reuters) - Gulf Island Fabrication Inc:

* GULF ISLAND’S SHIPYARD DIVISION TO BUILD UP TO FOUR ADDITIONAL Z-TECH 30-80 TERMINAL/ESCORT TUGS

* GULF ISLAND FABRICATION - RECEIVED FOLLOW-ON CHANGE ORDERS FROM BAY-HOUSTON TOWING COMPANY AND SUDERMAN & YOUNG TOWING COMPANY FOR ADDITIONAL TUGS

* GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC - EXPECT TO BEGIN DELIVERIES IN LATE 2018