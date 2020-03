BRIEF-Gulf Keystone Says Production Operations Currently Unaffected By COVID-19

March 16 (Reuters) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd:

* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD - IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) ON OPERATIONS

* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD - PRODUCTION OPERATIONS CURRENTLY UNAFFECTED

* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM - WITH SH-13 WELL AT SAFE STAGE, DECISION TAKEN TO SUSPEND DRILLING ACTIVITIES UNTIL CONDITIONS IMPROVE

* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM - PRODUCTION RATES FROM FIELD AT C.38,000 BOPD AND PRODUCTION CURRENTLY CONTINUES UNAFFECTED BY IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD - RESTRICTED ACCESS TO ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES

* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM - SOME CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES RELATED TO EXPANSION TO 55,000 BOPD ALSO SUSPENDED UNTIL CIRCUMSTANCES IMPROVE

* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM - PRODUCTION INCREASE TO 55,000 BOPD, SCHEDULED FOR Q3, AVERAGE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 43,000-48,000 BOPD REMAIN PRIORITIES

* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM - SUSPENSION OF DRILLING, SOME EXPANSION OPERATIONS MAY IMPACT ABILITY TO MEET TARGETS IN TIMEFRAMES CURRENTLY IN PLACE