May 7 (Reuters) - Gulf Marine Services PLC:

* CONFIRMATION OF GUIDANCE FOR 2020 EBITDA WITHIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RANGE OF $57 - $62 MILLION

* CURRENT YEAR-TO-DATE ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q1 2020 IS SLIGHTLY BETTER THAN COMPANY'S 2020 BUSINESS PLAN