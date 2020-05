BRIEF-Gulf Marine Services Reconfirms 2020 EBITDA Outlook

May 26 (Reuters) - Gulf Marine Services PLC:

* GULF MARINE SERVICES - NEW CONTRACT WIN AND TRADING UPDATE

* GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC - YEAR TO DATE PERFORMANCE REMAINS AHEAD OF BUSINESS PLAN, WITH APRIL ACTUALS NOW IN

* GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC - REDUCTIONS OF 6% IN OFFSHORE ORGANISATION THROUGH CREWING EFFICIENCIES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED SO FAR THIS YEAR

* GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC - ANNOUNCES AWARD OF A SEVEN-MONTH CONTRACT FOR AN E-CLASS (LARGE) VESSEL

* GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC - ORDER BOOK CONTINUES TO BE BUILT, AND FLEET UTILISATION FOR 2020 IS NOW AT 82% WITH A FURTHER 53% OF FLEET SECURE FOR 2021

* GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC - GMS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR OFFSHORE ACTIVITIES ON BEHALF OF A MIDDLE EAST CLIENT.

* GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC - REDUCTIONS IN ADDITION TO A 22% REDUCTION IN ONSHORE ORGANISATION THROUGH HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS ACHIEVED IN Q1

* GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC - NO MATERIAL INTERRUPTIONS IN SUPPLY CHAIN HAVE BEEN INCURRED

* GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC - GUIDANCE FOR 2020 ($57-62 MILLION EBITDA), PREVIOUSLY ISSUED ON JANUARY 16, AND CONFIRMED ON MAY 7 IS RECONFIRMED