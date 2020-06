BRIEF-Gulf Marine Services Says Well Positioned To Maintain CUrrent Utilisation Levels Through 2021

June 29 (Reuters) - Gulf Marine Services PLC:

* GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC - YEAR-TO-DATE PERFORMANCE REMAINS AHEAD OF BUSINESS PLAN, WITH MAY ACTUALS NOW RECORDED

* GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC - ORDER BOOK HAS MULTI-YEAR VISIBILITY

* GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC - TOTAL GMS FLEET UTILISATION NOW STANDS AT 82% FOR FY 2020, AND 85% FOR 2H2020

* GULF MARINE SERVICES - FURTHER 53% OF FLEET CONTRACTED FOR 2021 & 37% CONTRACTED FOR 2022

* GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC - WELL POSITIONED TO MAINTAIN CURRENT UTILIZATION LEVELS THROUGH 2021

* GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC - PROGRESS ON COST REDUCTION HAS RAISED TARGET FOR ANNUALIZED COSTS SAVINGS TO $16.5M (PREVIOUSLY $13M)

* GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC - GMS WILL RELOCATE FROM MUSAFFAH BASE IN 4Q2020, HOME SINCE 1982

* GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC - BOARD RECONFIRMS PREVIOUS 2020 GUIDANCE OF $57-62 MILLION EBITDA