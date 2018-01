Jan 31 (Reuters) - GULF NAVIGATION HOLDING:

* APPOINTS AL RAMZ CORPORATION INVESTMENT AND DEVELOPMENT AS CO-BOOKRUNNER TO RAISE CAPITAL TO 1 BILLION DIRHAMS

* RIGHTS ISSUE WILL BE ISSUED ON FEB 11 UNTIL FEB 22

* CO HAS CHOSEN EMIRATES NBD CAPITAL LIMITED AS LEAD MANAGER, EMIRATES NBD AS LEAD RECEIVING BANK AND AJMAN BANK AS RECEIVING BANK THAT WILL ALSO PROVIDE FINANCING OPPORTUNITIES FOR GULF NAVIGATION SHARES