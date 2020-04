BRIEF-Gulf Navigation Provides COVID-19 Business Update

April 15 (Reuters) - GULF NAVIGATION HOLDING:

* PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE AND POSITIVE IMPACT OF LOW OIL PRICES ON OPERATIONS

* GNH’S OPERATIONS ARE LARGELY UNAFFECTED BY THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 DISRUPTIONS

* SEEN SAVINGS FROM OIL PRICES DECLINES AS BUNKER COSTS HAVE DECLINED BY 40-60%

* CURRENTLY ENGAGED WITH POTENTIAL INVESTORS TO RAISE AED 125 MILLION SUKUK BY WAY OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* SUKUK PROCEEDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE UTILIZED TO STRENGTHEN LIQUIDITY OF CO AT THIS TIME