Aug 13 (Reuters) - GULF NORTH AFRICA HOLDING CO

* GETS FINAL OFFER FROM GFH FOR CO‘S ENTIRE STAKE IN GATEWAY TO MOROCCO FOR $2.2 MILLION

* AS PART OF OFFER, CO WILL GET SHARES WORTH $2.2 MILLION IN GFH AT $0.95 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: