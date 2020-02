Feb 28 (Reuters) - Gulf Resources Inc:

* GULF RESOURCES ANNOUNCES THE RECEIPT OF GOVERNMENTAL NOTIFICATION TO RESUME PRODUCTION FOR ITS BROMINE FACILITIES

* GULF RESOURCES - DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, LOCAL GOVERNMENT ORDERED BROMINE FACILITIES TO POSTPONE COMMENCEMENT OF PRODUCTION IN SHOUGUANG CITY

* GULF RESOURCES INC - COMPANY HAS RECEIVED AN APPROVAL DATED ON FEBRUARY 27, 2020 TO RESUME ITS BROMINE PRODUCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: