May 10 (Reuters) - Gulf Resources Inc:

* CHEMICAL FACTORY IS BEING RELOCATED

* “BROMINE AND CHEMICAL CAPACITY IN CHINA WILL BE REDUCED”

* WILL FOCUS ON PROGRESS, ISSUES REMAINING IN ATTEMPT TO SATISFY NEW ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATIONS PROMULGATED BY CHINESE GOVERNMENT

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: