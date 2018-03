March 19 (Reuters) - Gulf Resources Inc:

* GULF RESOURCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $3.362 MILLION

* ‍ BELIEVE CUSTOM EQUIPMENT FOR A TECHNICAL DRILLING PROBLEM WILL BE DELIVERED WITHIN NEXT MONTH​

* ‍HAS NOT YET DECIDED WHETHER TO DRILL ANOTHER WELL IN 2018​

* QTRLY GROSS PROFIT OF $1.9 MILLION

* ‍IS NOT WRITING OFF ANY OF GOODWILL RELATED TO ITS CHEMICALS BUSINESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)