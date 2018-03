March 28 (Reuters) - Gulfmark Offshore Inc:

* GULFMARK OFFSHORE ANNOUNCES IMPROVING UTILIZATION AND REVENUE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY REVENUE $13.6 MILLION VERSUS $13.4 MILLION IN PREVIOUS QUARTER‍​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35‍​