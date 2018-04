BRIEF-Gulfport Energy Corp To Sell Its 25 Pct Interest In Strike Force Midstream For $175 Mln

April 26 (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION

* GULFPORT ENERGY - UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED

* GULFPORT ENERGY - UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO FORECASTS NON-D&C CAPEX FOR FY2018 TO BE REDUCED BY ABOUT $20 MILLION FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* GULFPORT ENERGY - NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: