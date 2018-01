BRIEF-Gulfport Energy Expects 2018 Capex Of $770 Mln To $835 Mln

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp:

* GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL BUDGET WITHIN CASH FLOW AND $100 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* GULFPORT ENERGY CORP - BUDGETED 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $770 MILLION TO $835 MILLION TO BE FUNDED WITHIN CASH FLOW

* GULFPORT ENERGY CORP - ‍BOARD APPROVED A STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO ACQUIRE UP TO $100 MILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK DURING 2018​

* GULFPORT ENERGY CORP - SEES 2018 FULL YEAR NET PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE 1,250 MMCFE TO 1,300 MMCFE PER DAY

* GULFPORT ENERGY CORP - FORECASTS FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE FUNDED ENTIRELY WITHIN CASH FLOW