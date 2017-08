BRIEF-Gulfport Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.58

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp

* Gulfport Energy Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share $0.58

* Q2 revenue $324 million versus I/B/E/S view $277.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gulfport-‍net production averaged 1,038.4 mmcfe per day a 56% increase versus q2 of 2016; reiterates budgeted 2017 total capex of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion​

* Gulfport Energy - ‍increased 2017 FY production guidance, now forecast 2017 average daily net production in range of 1,065 mmcfe to 1,100 mmcfe per day​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: