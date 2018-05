BRIEF-Gulfport Energy Reports Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

May 8 (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q1 REVENUE $325.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $351 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 1,288.6 MMCFE PER DAY DURING Q1 OF 2018

* GULFPORT ENERGY - INCREASED FORECASTED 2018 PRODUCTION AND ESTIMATE 2018 FULL YEAR NET PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE 1,310 MMCFE TO 1,340 MMCFE PER DAY

* ESTIMATE Q2 OF 2018 NET PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE 1,300 MMCFE TO 1,320 MMCFE PER DAY

* LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BILLION FROM $1.2 BILLION

* GULFPORT - EXPANDED STOCK REPURCHASE TO BUY UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING STOCK DURING 2018 FOR TOTAL OF UP TO $200 MILLION