BRIEF-Gulfport Energy Reports Q1 Net Production Averaged 1,288.6 MMCFE Per Day

April 19 (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp:

* GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 PRODUCTION AND PRICING AND SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

* GULFPORT ENERGY CORP - QTRLY NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 1,288.6 MMCFE PER DAY, A 52% INCREASE VERSUS Q1 OF 2017

* GULFPORT ENERGY CORP - GULFPORT'S NET DAILY PRODUCTION FOR Q1 OF 2018 AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 1,288.6 MMCFE PER DAY