FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
BRIEF-Gulfport Energy says net production averaged 1,038.4 mmcfe per day
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Gulfport Energy says net production averaged 1,038.4 mmcfe per day

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp

* Gulfport Energy Corp - net production during Q2 of 2017 averaged 1,038.4 mmcfe per day,

* Gulfport Energy - increases 2017 fy production guidance, forecasts fy average daily net production will be in range of 1,065 mmcfe to 1,100 mmcfe per day

* Gulfport Energy Corp - continues to estimate that company's 2017 realized natural gas liquids price will be approximately 45% of wti

* Gulfport Energy Corp sees its 2017 realized oil price will be in range of $3.75 to $4.75 per barrel below wti

* Gulfport Energy Corp - "we do not anticipate being at peak production rates on recent turn-in-line wells at time of our q2 conference call"

* Gulfport Energy Corp - in scoop, integration of assets is going "very well" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.