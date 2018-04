April 24 (Reuters) - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp:

* GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

* GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MILLION TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT