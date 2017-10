Oct 31 (Reuters) - gumi Inc

* Says its unit, Fuji&gumi Games, Inc., will transfer its three applications related rights to Tokyo-based unit, which is engaged in development and operation of mobile online game

* Says it will transfer 2,000 shares(20.8 percent stake) of Fuji&gumi Games, Inc., to Fuji&gumi Games, Inc.

* Effective Nov. 6

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/LhpWfK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)