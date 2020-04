BRIEF-Gunnebo Q1 EBITA Falls To SEK 25 Mln

April 21 (Reuters) - Gunnebo AB:

* GUNNEBO INTERIM REPORT, JANUARY-MARCH 2020: FOCUS ON EMPLOYEES, LONG-TERM FINANCIAL STABILITY AND CUSTOMERS IN TURBULENT TIMES

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE AMOUNTED TO MSEK 1,490 (1,432), AN INCREASE OF 4%

* Q1 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO MSEK 1,224 (1,206), AN INCREASE OF 2%

* Q1 EBITA AMOUNTED TO MSEK 25 (47) AND EBITA MARGIN WAS 2.1% (3.9)

* FOR Q1 GUNNEBO ESTIMATES THAT COVID-19 IMPACTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY MSEK 75 AND EBITA BY APPROXIMATELY MSEK 25

* NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF COVID-19, WHICH AFFECTED PROFITABILITY AND EBITA

* PROACTIVE MEASURES HAVE BEEN ACCELERATED, AS IMPACT OF COVID-19 IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANT IN Q2 DUE TO GLOBAL MARKET DOWNTURN AND REDUCED DEMAND

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 AND ITS LONG-TERM EFFECTS ON GUNNEBO ARE STILL DIFFICULT TO ASSESS

* OUR DIRECTION REMAINS UNCHANGED AND PLANNED CHANGE PROCESSES ARE ONGOING

* DESPITE DOWNTURN AT END OF QUARTER, GROUP’S ORDER INTAKE AND NET SALES WERE SOMEWHAT HIGHER THAN IN CORRESPONDING QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)