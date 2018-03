March 27 (Reuters) - Gunsynd Plc:

* INFORMED BY BRAZIL TUNGSTEN THAT THERE HAS BEEN A FATAL ACCIDENT AT ITS BODO MINE IN BRAZIL IN WHICH TWO UNDERGROUND WORKERS WERE KILLED​

* AFTER ACCIDENT, BTHL RECEIVED NON-COMPLIANCE ISSUES, INCLUDING THREE INTERDICTIONS, RESULTING IN SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS AT MINE, PROCESS PLANT​

* BRAZIL TUNGSTEN​ SAYS ‍INVESTIGATIONS BY VARIOUS GOVERNMENT BODIES ARE ONGOING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: