March 24 (Reuters) - Guoco Group Ltd:

* GL GROUP EXPECTS THAT ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020 WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY AND ADVERSELY IMPACTED

* SPREAD OF COVID-19 TO CONTINENTAL EUROPE & UK SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED BOOKINGS, INCREASED CANCELLATIONS IN HOTELS OF UNIT GLH

* COVID-19 MITIGATION PLANS INCLUDE TEMPORARILY DEFERRING CAPITAL PROJECTS WHICH ARE NOT BUSINESS-CRITICAL