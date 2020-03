BRIEF-Guoco Says Rank Group To Not Provide Forecast For FY Ending June 30

March 18 (Reuters) - Guoco Group Ltd:

* SINCE START OF SECOND HALF OF 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR, RANK GROUP HAS TRADED WELL AND IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE ISSUED ON 16 JANUARY

* VENUES IN SPAIN AND BELGIUM HAVE CLOSED FOLLOWING MOVEMENT RESTRICTIONS

* IN LAST THREE WEEKS RANK GROUP SEEN SLOWDOWN IN TRADING ACROSS ITS UK VENUES & IN RECENT DAYS IT WITNESSED A SHARPER DECLINE

* IMPACT OF UK CLOSURES WOULD RESULT IN MONTHLY NET CASH COSTS FOR RANK GROUP OF ABOUT £25 MILLION BEFORE MITIGATING ACTIONS

* TOTAL AVAILABLE CASH AND FACILITIES AFTER CUSTOMER DEPOSITS AT END OF FEB WAS £163 MILLION

* BOARD OF RANK DOES NOT BELIEVE APPROPRIATE TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT FY ENDING 30 JUNE

