April 2 (Reuters) - Guodian Changyuan Electric Power Co Ltd :

* SAYS Q1 ON-GRID POWER GENERATION DOWN 41.0% Y/Y AT 3.0 BILLION KWH

* SAYS POWER GENERATION DECLINE MAINLY CAME FROM POWER CONSUMPTION SLUMP IN HUBEI PROVINCE DURING CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2X40PNs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)