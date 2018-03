March 15 (Reuters) - Guoguang Electric Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS

* SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2peWWmp Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)