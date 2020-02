Feb 21 (Reuters) - Guolian Securities Co Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 521.34 MILLION VERSUS RMB 50.59 MILLION

* FY TOTAL REVENUE, NET GAINS AND OTHER INCOME RMB2,123.57 MILLION VERSUS RMB1,496.82 MILLION

* GROUP’S OPERATION IS GENERALLY STABLE AMID COVID-19 EPIDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: