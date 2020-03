March 20 (Reuters) - Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd :

* RECOMMENDS A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.020 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE ABOUT HK$895 MILLION VERSUS HK$797 MILLION

* CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC DISRUPTION MAY AFFECT FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS, LOANS & ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS

* DO NOT CONSIDER IT PRACTICABLE TO PROVIDE A QUANTITATIVE ESTIMATE OF POTENTIAL IMPACT OF OUTBREAK ON GROUP