April 17 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG:

* GURIT HOLDING AG - GURIT WILL MANAGE ALL OPERATIONS UNDER GURIT BRAND NAME AND WILL NOT ACQUIRE VALPLASTIC BRAND

* GURIT HOLDING AG - GURIT ITALY PET RECYCLING S.R.L. AGREED TO ACQUIRE PET RECYCLING PRODUCTION FACILITIES FROM VALPLASTIC S.R.L. IN ITALY