April 17 (Reuters) - GURIT HOLDING AG:

* ANNOUNCES A TWO-YEAR SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ONE OF THE LEADING CHINESE BLADE MANUFACTURERS

* AGREEMENT ENTAILS ENGINEERING AND SUPPLY OF CORE MATERIAL KITS FOR A STRATEGICALLY IMPORTANT PROJECT TO THE CUSTOMER FOR THE YEARS 2020 AND 2021

* AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER NET SALES OF CHF 13-16 MILLION OVER THE CONTRACT PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)