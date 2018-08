Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG:

* DIVESTS PVC PRODUCTION SITE IN CHINA

* GURIT HOLDING - REACHED AGREEMENT WITH QINGDAO ZHENGYU SUNSHINE INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. ON DIVESTMENT OF ALL SHARES IN GURIT`S PVC PRODUCTION COMPANY FOR UNDISCLOSED SALES PRICE

* GURIT HOLDING - CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED FOR OCTOBER 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE PROFIT NEUTRAL FOR GURIT IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)