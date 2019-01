Jan 28 (Reuters) - GURIT HOLDING AG:

* ENLARGES GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* EXECUTIVE TEAM WILL BE ENLARGED FROM PREVIOUSLY SIX TO A TOTAL OF EIGHT MEMBERS EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 1, 2019

* NEW STRUCTURE WILL BE COMPOSED OF LONG-STANDING GURIT EXECUTIVES AS WELL AS MANAGERS WHO HAVE JOINED GURIT ONLY RECENTLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)