June 23 (Reuters) - GURIT HOLDING AG:

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO FORM A JOINT VENTURE FOR BALSA WOOD PRODUCTION IN JAVA, INDONESIA​

* GURIT TO HOLD 55% AND SETIYO BUDI NUGROHO TO HOLD 45% OF SHARES IN NEWLY FOUNDED COMPANY PT GURIT PARTA BALSA​

* ‍JV PARTNERS AGREED TO INVEST INTO PLANTATIONS AND PROCESSING FACILITIES DURING 2017/18 TO ACCOMMODATE BUSINESS GROWTH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)