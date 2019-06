June 20 (Reuters) - GURIT HOLDING AG:

* APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* APPOINTMENT OF PHILIPPE WIRTH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* WIRTH WILL START HIS POSITION AT GURIT IN JANUARY 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2WUsg8G Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)