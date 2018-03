March 13 (Reuters) - GURIT HOLDING AG:

* NET SALES FOR FY 2017 AMOUNT TO CHF 360.5 MILLION, A CURRENCY-ADJUSTED INCREASE OF 3.1% VERSUS 2016

* PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 20.00 PER BEARER SHARE

* NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 24.9 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2017

* OPERATING PROFIT OF CHF 35.9 MILLION IN 2017 (10.0% OF NET SALES)

* SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY AT UPPER LEVEL OF OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN RANGE OF 8-10% FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)