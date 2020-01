Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG:

* REPORTED PRELIMINARY AND UNAUDITED NET SALES OF CHF 576.4 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2019 (FY 2018: CHF 425.3 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF ABOUT 36% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)