Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG:

* NET SALES OF CHF 195.3 MILLION FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2018

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 16.0 MILLION

* NET PROFIT FOR FIRST HALF-YEAR 2018 DECREASED TO CHF 11.2 MILLION (1HY 2017: CHF 15.3 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT NET SALES GROWTH IN SWISS FRANCS AND AN

* OUTLOOK 2018: OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN AT MID-LEVEL OF COMPANY`S TARGET GUIDANCE RANGE OF 8-10% OF NET SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)