Jan 31 (Reuters) - GURIT HOLDING AG:

* PRELIMINARY AND UNAUDITED NET SALES OF CHF 360.5 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2017 (FY 2016: CHF 352 MILLION)

* OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN FOR FY IS EXPECTED TO COME IN AT UPPER END OF GUIDED RANGE OF 8 TO 10 PERCENT OF NET SALES