Oct 15 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG:

* GURIT REPORTS 45.1% NET SALES GROWTH FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS 2019

* FOR 2019 GURIT NOW EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ABOVE CHF 550 MILLION IN NET SALES (PREVIOUSLY CHF 525 MILLION)

* FOR 2019 GURIT NOW EXPECTS OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN WITHIN UPPER HALF OF TARGET RANGE OF 8 - 10% (UNCHANGED)