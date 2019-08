BRIEF-Gurit Holding Reports H1 Net Sales Of CHF 284.7 Mln, Up 45.8%

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG:

* H1 NET SALES GREW 45.8% TO CHF 284.7 MILLION INCLUDING ACQUISITION EFFECTS

* OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 27.5 MILLION AND OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN CAME IN AT 9.7% OF NET SALES FOR FIRST HALF-YEAR 2019

* NEW INSTALLATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GROW FROM SOME 50 GIGAWATTS (GW) IN 2018 TO SOME 70 GW IN 2019

* FOR 2019 GURIT EXPECTS OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN WITHIN UPPER HALF OF TARGET RANGE OF 8 - 10%

* FOR 2019 GURIT EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ABOVE CHF 525 MILLION IN NET SALES

* TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLANNED FOR FULL YEAR 2019 IS EXPECTED TO TOTAL AROUND CHF 30 MILLION.