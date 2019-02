Feb 28 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG:

* NET SALES 2018 OF CHF 425.3MILLION, A CURRENCY-ADJUSTED INCREASE OF 15.7% VERSUS 2017

* PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 20.00 PER BEARER SHARE

* ACHIEVED FY OPERATING PROFIT OF CHF 28.6 MILLION (6.7% OF NET SALES) AND NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TOCHF 19.9 MILLION IN 2018

* EXPECTS TO EXCEED 500 MILLION CHF IN NET SALES IN CALENDAR YEAR 2019

* OUTLOOK 2019: OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE IN TARGET RANGE OF 8-10%