Dec 18 (Reuters) - GURIT HOLDING AG:

* GURIT SIGNS FURTHER CORE MATERIAL SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH CHINESE OEM

* THREE-YEAR CONTRACT COVERS YEARS 2020 - 2022 AND IS A CONTINUATION OF AN EXISTING BUSINESS RELATION FOR SUPPLY OF CORE MATERIALS

* IT IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER NET SALES OF CHF 25 MILLION OVER CONTRACT PERIOD, HALF OF WHICH WILL BE FOR PET CORE MATERIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)